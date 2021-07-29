Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $35.39 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.