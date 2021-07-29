Credit Suisse Group Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $198.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

Shares of GD stock opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.86. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

