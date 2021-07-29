Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$9.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86. Lancashire has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

