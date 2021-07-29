Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $8.60. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 4,696 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

