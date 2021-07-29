Croda International Plc (CRDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,244 ($107.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,330.80. The company has a market cap of £11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,652 ($73.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,257.14 ($94.82).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks

Dividend History for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.