Croda International Plc (CRDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,244 ($107.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,330.80. The company has a market cap of £11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,652 ($73.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,257.14 ($94.82).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

