Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.56 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

CROMF stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

