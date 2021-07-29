Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 957.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

