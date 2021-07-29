Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

CCK stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $101.10. 3,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.38. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

