CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.27 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.92. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,114. CTS has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

