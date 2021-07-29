CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 739,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.