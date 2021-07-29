Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 33,155 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $14,425,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

