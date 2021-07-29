Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

