Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,381 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,664,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

