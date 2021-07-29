Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 98,618 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

