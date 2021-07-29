Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 266,348 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 677,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $5,712,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $18,200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 375.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

