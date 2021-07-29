Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Livent worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

