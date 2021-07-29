Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 167,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

