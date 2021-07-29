Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

