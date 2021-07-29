Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,849 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 752.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.