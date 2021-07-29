Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 192,632 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,632 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

