Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce sales of $77.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $77.56 million. Culp reported sales of $64.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $323.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $339.75 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $346.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,589,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Culp by 6,924.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CULP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 million, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

