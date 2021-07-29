Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curis stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

