CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

