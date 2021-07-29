CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

CURO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

