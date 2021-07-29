Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,447,817 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,205.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

