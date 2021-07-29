Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

