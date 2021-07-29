CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,830 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.43 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

