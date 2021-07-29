D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 333,529 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Tricida worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

