D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLI opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

