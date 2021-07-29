D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Banner worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

