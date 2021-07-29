D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLI opened at $86.45 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $87.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.