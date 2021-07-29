D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224,559 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Astronics worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 939.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 119,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $541.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.