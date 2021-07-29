D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 208,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

