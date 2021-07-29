D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 320,457 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFC stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

