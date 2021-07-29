D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 148,186 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,186 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

