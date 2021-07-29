DA Davidson Comments on CVB Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

