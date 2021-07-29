Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.23 ($69.68).

BN opened at €57.17 ($67.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.95. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

