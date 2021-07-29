Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €52.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.23 ($69.68).

BN stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €57.17 ($67.26). The company had a trading volume of 1,231,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.95.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

