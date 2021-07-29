Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of 118.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 21.12%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

