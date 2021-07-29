Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.29

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.29 and last traded at $149.97, with a volume of 10937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

