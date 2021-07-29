Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.29

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.29 and last traded at $149.97, with a volume of 10937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,988,532.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

