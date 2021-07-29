Datamine (DAM) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Datamine has a total market cap of $434,504.84 and $12,825.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00325655 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001335 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.67 or 0.00766469 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,886 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

