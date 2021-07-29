Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

