Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 3,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

