Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

