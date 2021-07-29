Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 249,700 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 561,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Truist raised their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

