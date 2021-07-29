Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 2.87% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFIV. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $8,793,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $12,314,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.