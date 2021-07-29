Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 675,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

