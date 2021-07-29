Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

