Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LJAQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LJAQ opened at $9.73 on Thursday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

